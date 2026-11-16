Blackpink absent from YG's latest exclusive contract list for Q3

The report did not give a reason for the group's removal, but the record label said the members are currently focusing on solo activities.

Blackpink is no longer on YG Entertainment's list of artists under exclusive contracts, with the agency saying that the four members want to focus on their solo careers for now.

The K-pop agency's report for the third quarter, filed with regulators Monday, names four acts under exclusive contracts as of Sept. 30: girl group BabyMonster, boy band Winner, singer Eun Ji-won and boy band Treasure. Blackpink, which was named in the half-year report filed on Aug. 14, was conspicuously absent.

The latest filing gives no reason for the change.

Blackpink's name still appears elsewhere in the same report. A table in the business overview lists the group's releases and records from the debut single to its third EP "Deadline," released in February.

"The members of Blackpink are currently pursuing individual activities as artists, and group activities are under discussion," YG Entertainment said in a statement Monday.

"We respect the members' decision to concentrate on their individual activities for the time being and will continue to discuss so Blackpink can continue to show its best, as it always has."

The exclusive contract section of YG Entertainment’s report for the third quarter, filed on Nov. 16, lists BabyMonster, Winner, Eun Ji-won and Treasure as of Sept. 30. Blackpink, which appeared in the half-year report, is not on the list. SCREEN CAPTURE

Blackpink debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 as a quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The four members renewed their contract with YG Entertainment for group activities in December 2023 but decided to sign separate contracts for their solo activities.

Rosé joined The Black Label, the entertainment agency founded by former lead producer of YG Entertainment Teddy. The other three members are each under their own management agency: Jennie formed Odd Atelier, Jisoo founded Blissoo and Lisa started Lloud.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]