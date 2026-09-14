BigHit Music launches 2026 global audition for aspiring male K-pop artists

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NCT Wish to return with fourth EP ‘I Spy’ in October
The NCT subunit will release a new six-track EP on the heels of selling more than a million copies of its last album earlier this year.
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Disney Run 2026 to hit Incheon streets next month after tickets sell out within hours
Registration for the themed running festival to be held on Oct. 24 maxed out in three hours, Walt Disney Company Korea said.
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K-pop fans turn devotion into disaster aid
Inspired by their favorite artists, fandoms are raising funds for flood and wildfire relief in Korea and Nepal.
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Allday Project to return with second EP ‘Crash’ on Sept. 28
The mixed-gender group's newest release comes nine months after its debut album from the end of last year.