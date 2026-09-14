BigHit Music launches 2026 global audition for aspiring male K-pop artists

The BTS label is accepting online applications through Dec. 5 and holding walk-in auditions in 15 cities worldwide.

BigHit Music, the label behind K-pop megaband BTS, announced Monday that it is holding a global audition to scout new male talent.

Online applications for “2026 BigHit Music Global Audition” opened the same day and are set to be accepted through Dec. 5 via the audition's official website. Offline auditions will take place from Oct. 3 to Dec. 5 across 15 cities worldwide, including Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam and Singapore, with no advance registration required, the label said.

The audition is open to males born in 2008 or later. Applicants can showcase their individuality and talent in any form.

“We welcome all applicants who are pursuing their dreams,” BigHit Music said. “We encourage active participation from talented individuals who can demonstrate their unique individuality and abilities across various fields.”

More information is available on BigHit Music's official audition website.

BigHit Music was established in 2021 as a stand-alone label under HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, the company founded by producer Bang Si-hyuk in 2005. It is home to BTS as well as boy bands Tomorrow X Together and Cortis.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]