Big Bang releases 'BiiiG' for 20th anniversary, launches world tour

The K-pop group marks its 20th anniversary with its first song in over four years and a world tour opening in Goyang.

Big Bang will release its new digital single "BiiiG" at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, 20 years after the boy band's debut.

The band will also kick off its world tour in Goyang on Friday.

"BiiiG" is Big Bang's first new song in more than four years following the release of "Still Life" (2022).

"'BiiiG' is a high-energy hip-hop track built around a heavy beat and an addictive hook," YG Entertainment, responsible for the band's group activities, said Wednesday.

"G-Dragon took part in lyrics and songwriting and it blends Big Bang's signature music style."

The three members — G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung — also took part in the digital single's visual direction and marketing.

Visitors take photos in front of a lighting installation modeled on Bangbong, Big Bang's official light stick, at Seokchon Lake in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 15. Lotte Department Store installed the roughly 5-meter-tall (16-foot) Bangbong Crown sculpture and runs the lights nightly from 8:19 to 10 p.m. LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE

Events celebrating the band's 20th anniversary are also happening around Seoul. The band will host a listening party on Wednesday night at the Yeouido Hangang Park in western Seoul, alongside exhibitions, a drone show and fireworks. There are also events in Songpa District, southern Seoul, including exhibitions, a merchandise store and photo zones.

Big Bang will kick off its "XX: Cosmos" world tour with performances at the Goyang Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The band will perform 33 concerts in 19 cities around Asia, Europe, Oceania and Asia.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]