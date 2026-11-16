Big Bang 'Cosmos' exhibition heads abroad, opening in Hong Kong

The tour will feature VR and hologram experiences, an AI listening station and city-exclusive merchandise after Seoul drew more than 45,000 visitors.

Big Bang’s 20th anniversary media exhibition "Cosmos" is set to go on a global tour of 14 cities starting in Hong Kong on Wednesday, following its run in Seoul.

The tour will continue to cities including Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Shanghai; Taipei, Taiwan; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, organizer Creative MUT said Monday.

The Hong Kong exhibition will run at the Festival Walk shopping mall through Dec. 27. The Ho Chi Minh City exhibition will open at the VPBank Flagship on Saturday and run through Jan. 3, 2027. Specific dates for other cities have yet to be confirmed.

“Thanks to the strong support from fans worldwide that we saw at the Seoul exhibition, we expanded the tour from the 12 cities originally planned to 14,” said Creative MUT CEO Kim Tae-hwan.

“Cosmos” revisits the group’s 20-year history in music and its memories with its fandom, V.I.P.

The touring exhibition will feature immersive laser installations, a four-sided media facade and an AI listening zone where visitors can hear AI-generated messages and music. It will also include a VR performance of Big Bang’s latest song “BiiiG” and a 5G hologram stage. Each city will have its own store selling limited-edition 20th anniversary merchandise.

The Seoul edition, which ran from Aug. 24 to Sept. 27, drew more than 45,000 visitors in total. Tickets for the prequel exhibition in Songpa District, southern Seoul, sold out within a second of going on sale, according to Creative MUT.

More dates for the exhibition will be announced on the exhibition’s official social media account, @cosmos.exh.

Big Bang debuted under YG Entertainment with the single “Bigbang” on Aug. 19, 2006. The band initially consisted of G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung and Seungri. Seungri left the group in 2019 after authorities discovered that he had been involved in the “Burning Sun” scandal, for which he was later convicted on charges related to gambling and prostitution. T.O.P left the group in 2023.

The now three-member act most recently released “BiiiG,” a digital single marking the band's 20th anniversary, in August. Its ongoing “XX: Cosmos” world tour is set to perform 33 concerts in 19 cities until next March.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]