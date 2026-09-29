Big Bang continues 20th anniversary tour with London stadium show

The group ran through a set of career-spanning hits during its first concert in the British capital since 2012.

Big Bang held its first solo concert in London in nearly 14 years as part of its ongoing world tour marking the iconic K-pop act's 20th anniversary, the group's agency said Tuesday.

The “XX: Cosmos” concert took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, marking Big Bang's first solo tour in the British capital since 2012, according to YG Entertainment.

The show opened with the group's megahit “Fantastic Baby” (2012) and included older tracks such as “Haru Haru” (2008) and “Lies” (2007).

At the concert, the members of Big Bang — G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung — thanked fans for their unwavering support and noted that celebrating the group's 20th anniversary feels like a “miracle,” YG Entertainment said.

The world tour, which began in Korea last month, will continue across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia through February of next year.





Yonhap