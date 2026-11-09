Big Bang Bangkok concert halted by storm, fans offered full refunds

Boy band Big Bang performs in heavy rain at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 8. SCREEN CAPTURE

Heavy rain, strong winds and lightning forced Big Bang to end its Bangkok show early, with organizers offering full refunds to all attendees.

Boy band Big Bang cut short the second night of its Bangkok concert on Sunday when heavy rain, strong winds and lightning hit the venue. The organizer promised full refunds to all the attendees.

Members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung headlined two concerts at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday and Sunday as part of its "XX: Cosmos" world tour, which kicked off in Korea in August.

Soon after Sunday’s show began, a downpour with strong winds set in, followed by thunder and lightning. The concert was eventually halted for safety reasons. Videos of the group performing in the pouring rain were shared online.

“We’ve been told that there’s so much thunder and lightning that it’s too dangerous for safety reasons,” the members told the audience. “I think everyone is upset,” they said. “We really don’t want to go back either.”

The members also said they hoped to find another chance to meet fans in better weather. “You must have waited so long, so this is really disappointing and upsetting,” G-Dragon wrote on Instagram the same day. “Above all, everyone’s safety comes first, so let’s be sure to meet again.”

The organizer announced full ticket refunds for concertgoers in an Instagram post on Monday.

Fans shared their disappointment in the comments as well. “I took two flights to come see Big Bang,” one post read. “Is there any way to rebook the concert?” said another.

Boy band Big Bang performs in Goyang, Gyeonggi, as part of its 20th-anniversary world tour, “XX: Cosmos" on Aug. 21. YG ENTERTAINMENT

Big Bang debuted under YG Entertainment with the single “Bigbang” on Aug. 19, 2006. The band initially consisted of G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung and Seungri. Seungri left the group in 2019 after authorities discovered that he had been involved in the "Burning Sun" scandal, for which he was later convicted on charges related to gambling and prostitution. T.O.P left the group in 2023.

The now three-member act most recently released "BiiiG, " a digital single marking the band's 20th anniversary, in August.

The ongoing "XX: Cosmos" world tour is set to perform 33 concerts in 19 cities until next March. Its next stop is Hong Kong for a three-show run starting Friday at the Kai Tak Stadium.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]