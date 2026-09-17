BIFF names Chinese auteur Zhang Yimou as Competition jury chief

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Singer Lee Seung-chul welcomes first grandchild
The vocalist celebrated the newest addition to his family in a social media post on Wednesday.
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Run like a superhero: Marvel Run Korea 2026 set for Oct. 31
Marvel Run Korea 2026 will bring themed races, character medals and costumes to Inje Speedium Resort in Inje County, Gangwon, on Oct. 31.
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Plave to return with fifth EP ‘Hyperdrive’ in October
The virtual boy band, whose real-life members perform as animated avatars, kicked off its first world tour on Saturday.
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IVE’s Jang Won-young named Asia-Pacific face of UGG
The IVE member begins her role as UGG’s Asia-Pacific face with the brand’s 2026 Fall/Winter campaign.