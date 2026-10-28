Beyond pretty or handsome, 'genderless' XLOV serves beauty with third EP 'i=!'

K-pop act XLOV performs “Hush,” the lead track for its third EP “I=!,” during a press showcase at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on Oct. 28. NEWS1

The K-pop act's latest album "i=!" delves into the pressure and terror of facing a critical, life-altering choice.

In a cutthroat industry in which only those who stand out survive, XLOV sets itself apart from other K-pop acts by defying gender norms. Now, the “genderless” group hopes to leave a mark that is not only refreshingly unique but also permanent with its new EP, “i=!”

“I want us to be described as ‘the ultimate beauty,’” said member Rui with a smile during a press showcase at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on Wednesday, ahead of the 6 p.m. release of the group’s third EP, “i=!”

“We’ve always said that rather than pretty or handsome, we want to hear something like, ‘Wow, [they’re] so beautiful,’” he continued.

“To us, being beautiful means being ourselves,” leader Wumuti chimed in. “So I think that […] is the compliment that makes us happiest.”

K-pop act XLOV in a promotional photo for its third EP “i=!” STRANGE LAB

XLOV, managed by RBW’s StrangeLab, is the first K-pop act to describe itself as “genderless,” with a style that blurs the boundaries between feminine and masculine aesthetics and refuses to be confined by gender stereotypes.

The group debuted in January last year with four members: Wumuti from China, Rui from Taiwan, Hyun from Korea and Haru from Japan.

Hyun was absent from Wednesday’s showcase due to an ankle injury but still delivered a message to fans, letting them know that he was undergoing intensive treatment so he could return to the stage as soon as possible.

The quartet’s third and latest EP comes five months after its second EP, “I, God,” which sold over 220,000 copies in its first week of sales — the highest [first-week] figure yet for the group.

“i=!” delves into the pressure and terror of facing a critical, life-altering choice.

K-pop act XLOV poses during a press showcase for its third EP “i=!” at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on Oct. 28. NEWS1

“No matter what choice we make, we can’t know in advance what the outcome will look like,” said Wumuti, who also serves as the group’s producer. “This album began with the question of what would have happened if we had made a different choice.”

The eight-track EP features two lead tracks — “Hush” and “Tooth Gem Chiwawa” — and B-sides “Cat Move,” “All Tied Up” and “Silence,” as well as a sped-up version of “Tooth Gem Chiwawa” and instrumental versions of the two lead singles.

Rui and Haru team up for the duet “All Tied Up,” and Wumuti and Hyun do the same for “Silence.”

“Hush,” a dark, intense pop track, incorporates traditional East Asian sounds with its distinctive strings. Its music video brings that sound to life by combining traditional imagery with horror elements, with the members appearing in traditional-looking attire as terrifying beings — reminiscent of the music video for “Serve,” the lead track from “I, God,” which portrays the members as imperfect humans transformed into idealized divine beings.

K-pop act XLOV performs “Hush,” the lead track for its third EP “I=!,” during a press showcase at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on Oct. 28. NEWS1

The other lead track, “Tooth Gem Chiwawa,” is a complete contrast, pairing a dreamy hyperpop sound with the story of a wolf adopted by a chihuahua who goes through an identity crisis.

“Whenever XLOV releases an album, our priority is thinking about how we can broaden our musical spectrum,” Wumuti said. “This time, too, we put a lot of effort into showing genres of music and performances that we hadn’t tried before.”

As XLOV continues to carve out its place in the industry, the members hope that being themselves can inspire listeners and aspiring K-pop trainees.

“K-pop began with such incredible senior artists, so I think that it’s still too early to talk about [our] influence,” Wumuti said when asked what impact he hoped the group would have on the industry. “Still, what we have in our mind in our work is that we wish to become a new window for many artists — a window in a wall that had none.”

K-pop act XLOV in a promotional photo for its third EP “i=!” STRANGE LAB

Recalling fans who said that XLOV had inspired them to broaden their perspectives, the leader added, “It seems that our courage is becoming a source of drive and courage for many people as they find the direction that fits their own lives. I’m very proud of that, and it gives me strength.”

The members also have their sights set on a weekly music show win.

“Our goal is to win first place on a music show,” Rui said. “It would be really nice to win and do an encore.”

“Winning first place on a music show is what we always talk about and wish for before every comeback,” Wumuti said. “It has always been our goal and dream, from when we were young children dreaming of becoming idols to the present day, as we stand onstage as K-pop artists.”





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]