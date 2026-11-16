BESTie’s 'Love Options' climbs to No. 5 on Melon after viral comeback

Reunited girl group BESTie performs “Love Options,” a 2013 song that has returned to the charts 13 years after its release thanks to viral short-form videos, during a local K-pop performance program "Show! Music Core" (2005–) on Oct 31. SCREEN CAPTURE

The revival has reunited BESTie and sent the song to the top 10 on major music platforms in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Japan, the Phillipines and Vietnam.





Reunited girl group BESTie’s "Love Options," a 2013 song that has returned to the charts 13 years after its release thanks to viral short-form videos, reached No. 5 on Melon’s Top 100 chart on Monday.

The song’s revival gained momentum in late July, when a YouTube user uploaded a video setting the girl group Hearts2Hearts' "Lemon Tang" choreography to "Love Options." The pairing went viral, and the song spread across TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts as users reused it in memes and dance clips.

“Love Options” was written by Brave Brothers, the producer behind hits such as Sistar's "Alone" (2012), AOA's "Miniskirt" (2014) and Brave Girls' "Rollin'" (2023). It pairs a bright, upbeat melody with playful lyrics about the qualities one wants in a partner.

The song entered Melon’s daily chart on Aug. 27. It reached No. 64 in late September, No. 14 in early November and No. 9 last week before breaking into the top five.

The resurgence led to a reunion. The four members, Hyeyeon, Uji, Dahye and Haeryung, announced on Oct. 17 that they would return to the K-pop scene as a group. The announcement fell on the song’s 13th anniversary. It has since been performing "Love Options" on local music programs such as "Show! Music Core" (2005–) and "Music Bank" (1998-).

The song is also charting outside Korea. As of Sunday afternoon, "Love Options" ranked No. 1 on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes in Taiwan. It also entered YouTube’s global top songs chart and ranked No. 2 in Taiwan, No. 4 in Hong Kong, No. 6 in Korea and No. 10 in Singapore on the platform’s country charts. On Shazam, it was No. 1 in China, Japan and the Philippines, No. 2 in Korea and Thailand and No. 3 in Singapore and Vietnam.

BESTie debuted in July 2013 with the single "Pitapat" and released “Love Options” as its second single later that year, but the four-member group never broke through and reportedly disbanded in 2018 amid financial troubles at its then-agency, YNB Entertainment.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]