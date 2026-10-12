Be Boys to promote as five after Takuma fails to respond to proposal

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'The Assassin(s)' slips to No. 2 in weekend box office
"The Assassin(s)" garnered 407,680 admissions over the weekend. The Japanese animation "Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island" topped the chart by a narrow margin, drawing 407,895 admissions.
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LNGSHOT to return with new EP 'S.W.I.S.H.' on Nov. 10
Jay Park’s first idol group at More Vision will return in November with a new EP promising fresh musical challenges.
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Xdinary Heroes returns with ninth EP 'Impulse'
The band returns with its ninth EP, “Impulse,” led by “Obsessed with Youth” and spanning acoustic to heavy rock sounds.
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TWICE's Nayeon makes guest appearance at Charlie Puth show
Nayeon of K-pop girl group TWICE made a surprise guest appearance at Charlie Puth’s concert in Korea on Sunday.