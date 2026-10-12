Be Boys to promote as five after Takuma fails to respond to proposal

The agency Oak Company said the Japanese member returned home and determined that he has no intention of continuing activities.

LEE TAE-HEE
LEE TAE-HEE NEWS REPORTER
Published
Members of the boy band Be Boys

Boy band Be Boys will promote as a quintet without member Takuma, its agency Oak Company said Monday.

"Be Boys will continue activities and prepare for its comeback as a five-member group without disruptions," the agency said. "We will provide our full support to ensure the members can focus on their activities in a secure environment."

Oak Company said in a statement last Tuesday that Takuma, a Japanese member, traveled to his home country during a recent vacation but did not return. The agency added it received a proposed agreement from Takuma's side and presented a counterproposal, but received no response. It decided to terminate the member's contract after concluding he had no intention to continue activities.

Be Boyz debuted with its first EP "BE:1" in June of last year. The band now consists of Goohyun, Minjoon, Yunseo, Hakseong and Woncheon. Hakseong is a North Korean defector who fled from the regime in 2017.


BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

Related Article

be boys oak company talk of the town entertainment k-pop

Read more

See more articles