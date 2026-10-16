Be Boys set Oct. 27 comeback, first as five-member act

A coming-soon image for boy band Be Boys’ second digital single, set to be released on Oct. 27. OAK COMPANY

The boy band will release its second digital single on Oct. 27 following its reorganization as a five-member act.

Boy band Be Boys will return on Oct. 27 with its second digital single, the band's first release since it regrouped as a five-member act.

A coming-soon image for the upcoming single was posted on the band's social media channels on Friday. The band is yet to reveal the name of the digital single.

Be Boys will be promoted by five members: Goohyun, Minjoon, Yunseo, Hakseong and Wonchan. Its Japanese member, Takuma, traveled to his home country during a recent vacation but did not return, the band's agency Oak Company said on Monday.

Oak Company decided to terminate Takuma's contract and reorganized the band into a five-member act.

Be Boys debuted in June 2025 with EP "BE:1."

BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]



