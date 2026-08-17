Band Lucy's Choi Sang-yeop to tie the knot

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NMIXX to cap off world tour with three-night Incheon encore
The JYP girl group will wrap its first world tour with finale concerts at Inspire Arena from Nov. 27 to 29.
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Stray Kids nabs ninth No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with 'This & That,' ties the Rolling Stones
The group's 10th effort gave it the second-most chart toppers among groups in list's history, trailing only the Beatles.
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Girl group Lightsum to release new song for Japanese debut
The six-member girl group will release “Doushite” on Sept. 23, its first full-group release since 2024.
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Girl group ILLIT releases Korean version of 'I Got Your Back'
Jisoo and Momoka of Japanese girl group HANA, who were featured on the original Japanese pop-rock track, participated in the Korean version of "I Got Your Back" as well.