Band Lucy's Choi Sang-yeop to tie the knot

Choi Sang-yeop will marry his noncelebrity partner, and details of the wedding ceremony, such as the date or venue, will not be disclosed out of respect for them, his agency said.

Band Lucy’s Choi Sang-yeop will tie the knot in August, its agency Mystic Story said on Monday.

Choi will marry his noncelebrity partner, and the wedding ceremony will be held privately out of consideration for them. Further details of the wedding will not be disclosed, according to Mystic Story.

It also did not identify Choi’s partner or provide a date or venue for the ceremony.

“We understand that fans may be surprised by the sudden news, but we would be grateful if they watched over the couple with warm support,” the agency said in a statement on Monday.

“Choi will continue to repay fans’ support through good music and activities as a member of Lucy.”

Four-member band Lucy debuted under Mystic Story in 2019 with the single “Dear.” The band was originally formed through JTBC’s audition program “Superband” (2019), for which it finished in second place.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]