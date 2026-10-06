BabyMonster to release new music on Oct. 23

YG Entertainment confirmed that BabyMonster will release new music on Oct. 23, its first since June’s “Sugar Honey Ice Tea.”

Girl group BabyMonster will return with new music on Oct. 23, its agency YG Entertainment said Tuesday.

It will be the group's first music release since single "Sugar Honey Ice Tea" released in June.

A teaser poster featuring the word "Coming Soon" was uploaded on the agency's official blog on Tuesday alongside the Oct. 23 release date. Other information, including the title and the concept, was not revealed as of Tuesday.

BabyMonster is currently on its "Choom" world tour that the group kicked off in Seoul on June 26. So far, the girl group performed in the Philippines, Macau and in multiple cities across Japan. The tour's title, "Choom," comes from its third EP of the same name released in May.

BabyMonster is set to perform in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 17; Bangkok on Nov. 7 and 8; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Nov. 14; Taipei, Taiwan, on Nov. 21 and 22; and Singapore on Nov. 28 and 29 before performing in Oakland, California, on Dec. 8; Melbourne, Australia, on Dec. 11; and Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 13.

The group is also scheduled to perform in Hong Kong in 2027 and the agency already teased that it will expand the tour to Europe, North America and South America.

BabyMonster officially debuted under YG Entertainment in April 2024 with its first EP "BabyMons7er." The group consists of seven members.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]