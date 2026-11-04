Baby DONT Cry takes on R&B with Replay'

"Replay," set for release at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4, marks the rookie girl group's first R&B track and will be simultaneously released in Korea and Japan, ahead of Baby DONT Cry's official Japan debut.

Rookie girl group Baby DONT Cry’s first R&B song, “Replay,” came with homework from “Gangnam Style” (2012) singer Psy, the head of the group’s agency, P Nation.

“Since it’s the first time that we’ve tried an R&B song, [Psy] told us that he hoped that we would come to understand the genre, practice hard and perform [the track] well,” said member Beni. The group has previously leaned toward a rock-tinged pop sound.

“Replay,” set for release at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, is an R&B song built on a two-step garage rhythm, an offshoot of UK garage, an electronic dance genre that emerged in Britain in the early to mid- 1990s. Psy served as its executive producer, and singer-songwriter Crush, who is also signed to P Nation, wrote and composed the track.

“We’ve always learned a lot listening to Psy’s and Crush’s music, so it was a real honor to have them work with us directly,” said member Yihyun. “Since they created such a good song for us, we feel an even greater sense of responsibility to do well.”

The song is about “memories and emotions that keep coming back, no matter how hard you try to forget them,” according to member Mia.

“I hope that our more mature visuals and [the track’s] addictive melody keep ‘replaying’ in everyone’s heads,” she continued.

The single will be released simultaneously in Korea and Japan, ahead of the group’s official Japan debut on Jan. 20, putting additional weight on Mia and Kumi, the group’s Japanese members.

“I’m so happy that my Japanese debut, which was another one of my dreams, is coming true,” Mia said. “I’ll do my best to deliver our energy to those in Japan.”

“I also want to show Japanese fans Baby DONT Cry’s bright, confident energy,” Beni chimed in. “We think that our biggest charm is delivering intense performances onstage and showing our honest, lovable side offstage, and I think that this contrast and our natural chemistry could be loved in Japan as well.”

“Replay” is the group’s first release in about eight months, following its first EP “After Cry” in March, which features the prerelease single “Shapeshifter” and the lead track “Bittersweet.”

“I and the other members practiced and prepared hard [in those eight months] to show a new side of us. I really missed the stage during this time. I want to show [fans] how much we’ve grown through this comeback,” said Kumi.

Baby DONT Cry, P Nation’s first girl group, is a four-person act comprising Yihyun, Beni, Kumi and Mia. It debuted in June 2025 with the single “F Girl.”





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]