B1A4’s Sandeul voted K-pop artist best suited for musical theater

Art created by a fan whose social media handle is @banasooso, celebrating Sandeul's selection as the K-pop artist whose voice is best suited to musical theater PICNIC

B1A4’s Sandeul topped a Picnic fan poll for the K-pop artist whose voice is best suited to musical theater, ahead of Astro’s MJ and BTOB’s Lee Chang-sub.

Boy band B1A4’s Sandeul has been voted the K-pop artist whose voice is best suited to musical theater, according to fan-voting platform Picnic.

In a poll held from Oct. 7 to 21, Sandeul ranked first with 129,534 votes. Astro’s MJ came in second with 124,877 votes, followed by BTOB’s Lee Chang-sub with 78,258 votes.

Sandeul debuted as B1A4’s main vocalist in 2011 and has since pursued activities with the group, as a solo artist and in musical theater. Known for his clear vocal tone and steady singing, he has established himself as a versatile vocalist, performing everything from ballads to musical numbers.

Sandeul is currently starring in “The Days,” a musical featuring songs by the late folk-rock singer Kim Kwang-seok, whom Sandeul has repeatedly expressed admiration for in media appearances, according to Picnic.

“Recently, more K-pop idols have been expanding their vocal activities beyond group promotions into musical theater and solo performances,” a Picnic spokesperson said. “Although singing on music programs and performing on a musical theater stage require different skills, years of vocal experience can provide a foundation for artists to take on new genres.”

B1A4 celebrated its 15th anniversary this year with a concert titled “D-Day,” held in Seoul from July 31 to Aug. 2. The group has since continued its overseas activities.

B1A4 is scheduled to perform alongside OneWe at the joint concert “Moment Festa: OneWe X B1A4” in Seoul on Friday.

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]