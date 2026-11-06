'Avengers' stars Chris Evans, Hemsworth headed to Korea

A notice for an upcoming visit to South Korea by Hollywood stars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth WALT DISNEY KOREA

Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige will visit Korea Dec. 7 and 8 ahead of the "Avengers: Doomsday" release.

"Avengers: Doomsday" stars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth will visit Korea next month to meet fans ahead of the film's release here, its distributor said Friday.

The two Hollywood stars are scheduled to arrive Dec. 7 for a two-day visit, accompanied by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, according to the Walt Disney Company Korea.

It marks the first time Evans will visit Korea in 11 years, since he visited the country in 2015 to promote "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015).

For Hemsworth, it marks his first official trip to meet Korean fans after he visited the country last year to film the second season of the Disney+ series "Chris Hemsworth: Limitless."

The latest installment of the Avengers films is set for release on Dec. 16.





Yonhap