'Avengers: Doomsday' celebrations bring Marvel Run and drone show to Korea

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BTS streaming surge in Colombia highlights Latin America’s deepening connection to band
Spotify streams for BTS rose 300 percent in Colombia over three years as the group’s Latin American tour draws fans across the region.
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Hit webtoon ‘The Remarried Empress’ to release spinoff ahead of live-action series
The story follows Empress Navier Ellie Trovi’s newlywed life and the adventures of supporting characters seen only in the background of the original webtoon.
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'Dune: Part Three' to make worldwide premier in Korea on Dec. 16
Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy finale will debut in Korea on Dec. 16, two days before its North American release.
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Late singer Shin Hae-chul, Blackpink among 10 to receive cultural merit
Blackpink, the late rock pioneer Shin Hae-chul and comedian Yoo Jae-suk are among 36 recipients of Korea's 2026 Popular Culture and Arts Awards.