'Avengers: Doomsday' celebrations bring Marvel Run and drone show to Korea

A poster for Marvel Run Korea 2026 set to take place in Inje County, Gangwon WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA

Marvel fans can join themed races in Gangwon and watch 2,000 drones light up Seoul on Saturday ahead of “Avengers: Doomsday.”

From Marvel super heroes-themed runs to drone shows, Korea will celebrate the upcoming release of “Avengers: Doomsday” with a series of events on Saturday, according to Walt Disney Company Korea on Thursday.

Marvel Run Korea is scheduled to take place at Inje Speedium in Inje County, Gangwon for its ten-year anniversary.

Participants in the race can run along a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) “full circuit” course, a 5-kilometer “action race” course and a 2.3-kilometer “family race” course designed for families.

The tracks will be decorated with additions inspired by the upcoming film. Runners can also immerse themselves in the Marvel universe while listening to the original soundtracks from the film franchise, played by a live DJ.

Finishers will receive limited-edition medals featuring Marvel’s characters.

The first 1,000 participants to take part in the race’s social media campaign will receive a free keychain.

The celebration continues in Seoul with a drone show later that day.

Visitors to the Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul can enjoy the show featuring 2,000 drones.

The show will feature the franchise’s super heroes such as Thor, Iron Man and Dr. Strange.

“Avengers: Doomsday” will make its global premier in Korea and Britain on Dec. 16, two days before its North American release date. The film boasts a star-studded cast with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth. The film comes seven years after “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]