Audrey Nuna to release official theme song for Valorant VCT Pacific

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Singer Jay Park releases collab single 'Flirty' with girl group WJSN's Dayoung
"Flirty" is a pop song built around the guitar and R&B and reggaeton-influenced grooves. The music video was released simultaneously with the track.
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Boy band Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun to throw first pitch at Dodger Stadium
After taking the mound, the singer will attend the Summer Concert Series hosted by "Good Morning America" (1975–) and other U.S. events as part of efforts to expand his activities in the country.
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Book recommendation by Choi Si-won finds Super Junior member embroiled in political controversy, again
The singer-actor said a book recommendation and personal views should not be used to label him with any political camp.
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Blackpink to launch heritage-inspired 10th anniversary merch with National Museum of Korea
The group’s new seven-item collection, inspired by Joseon royal design, goes on display Saturday at the National Museum of Korea and opens for preorder online.