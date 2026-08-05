Audrey Nuna to release official theme song for Valorant VCT Pacific

Poster for the collaboration of VCT Pacific and singer-songwriter Audrey Nuna RIOT GAMES

The track “superHuman” will serve as the theme song for the 2026 VCT Pacific Stage 2, unfolding on Friday and the weekend.

“KPop Demon Hunters” (2025) singer Audrey Nuna will release "superHuman," the official theme song for the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific league, on Friday, Riot Games said Wednesday.

The track will serve as the theme song for the 2026 VCT Pacific Stage 2, with the group stage entering its final stretch this Friday and over the weekend.

The collaboration marks Audrey Nuna's second project with Valorant following the release of "Toxic (feat. Audrey Nuna)" in January.

The upcoming song is also Nuna's first solo release since "Trench" in 2024.

She teamed up with producer Cirkut for the new track. Cirkut has produced music for Rihanna, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd.

The new track embodies Nuna's artistry through themes of strength, versatility and fearless self-expression, according to Riot Games.

"'superHuman' is a portal," Nuna said. "I wrote this song at a time in my life where a lot was changing very quickly, and I felt more perceived by the world than I ever had before."

"I wanted to capture that feeling — of redemption, of validation, of the tides finally turning. In the same breath, I wanted to quietly remind myself and others to stay human, stay open, to flow like water through all of the changes and that being more human will always be a superpower if we allow it."

Jake Sin, the head of Valorant Esports APAC, expressed enthusiasm about releasing the upcoming collaboration.

"Music is a core part of the culture that defines VCT Pacific, and we are thrilled to partner with a world-class artist like Audrey Nuna to create this year’s anthem,” Sin said. “Audrey’s unique energy and vision capture the spirit of our league — a blend of incredible style, diverse talent, and relentless competition. We know 'superHuman' will get fans hyped and provide the perfect soundtrack as our teams battle their way to the top."

Fans can watch the Stage 2 games on SOOP, Chzzk and YouTube. More information and the latest schedule are available on the official Valorant Esports website.

Nuna started her career as a singer-songwriter in 2018. She gained recognition for being the singing voice for Mira, a member of the fictional girl group HUNTR/X in Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters."





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]