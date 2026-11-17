The singer urged adults to strengthen safeguards while encouraging students who have worked hard for the exam.

Boy band Ateez's San criticized the misuse of AI for cheating while offering words of encouragement to fans preparing for Korea's annual college entrance exam.

"Let's stop using hidden cameras,” San said through a fan communication platform on Monday. “Let's use them for good purposes only. Please. You're just making things harder for these students.”

"I'm sure our high school seniors are really worried right now. All the students taking the exam must be anxious, and I hope adults can quickly find a solution."

Concerns over AI-assisted cheating have grown in Korea after the top scorer on a recent tax accountant certification exam confessed to using miniature cameras and generative AI to cheat on both the tax accountant and certified public accountant exams.

The case has raised fears that similar cheating methods could be used during the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test, scheduled for Thursday, and sparked calls for stronger anticheating measures and tighter exam supervision.

"It's such a difficult situation, but aren't the students taking the exam the ones who have worked the hardest?" San said.

"Now it's up to the adults to come up with solutions and seek ways to address the problem," he continued. "I know things are really tough for all of you taking the exam, but you'll do well."

San debuted as a member of Ateez in October 2018 with EP “Treasure EP.1: All to Zero.” The octet, comprising Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho, is known for hits such as “Bad,” “Adrenaline” and “Ice On My Teeth” (2024).





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]