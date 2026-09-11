Ateez's Hongjoong to release collab with Bazzi

Hongjoong of boy band Ateez poses for a photograph during a press event held in western Seoul on Feb. 5. YONHAP

The boy band member will release “ENOuGH (w/Bazzi),” a collaboration with the U.S. singer-songwriter, on Sept. 18.

Hongjoong of boy band Ateez will unveil his new song “ENOuGH (w/Bazzi)” on Sept. 18, his agency KQ Entertainment announced on Friday.

For the upcoming project, Hongjoong joined U.S. singer-songwriter Bazzi, whose works include “Mine” (2017) and “Beautiful (feat. Camila Cabello)” (2018).

Two teaser images uploaded on Thursday show the silhouettes of two people shrouded in fog and two empty metallic seats aboard a spaceship, respectively. The attached caption reads: The journey will be endless, eternal and infinite. And still, I choose to begin.

Hongjoong has participated in music production since the boy band's debut album and has released self-written songs “A Walker” (2023) and “NO1” (2025).

Last year, he collaborated with U.S. rapper Odetari on “SMB” and British singer-songwriter Bradley Simpson on “Almost.”

Hongjoong debuted as a member of Ateez under KQ Entertainment in 2018. The group’s hit tracks include “Bad,” “Adrenaline” and “Ice On My Teeth” (2024).





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]