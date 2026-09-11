Ateez's Hongjoong to release collab with Bazzi

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Le Sserafim keeps its confidence, loosens up with ‘Made My Night’
The octet recommends listening to the track while out on a girls’ night or while getting ready to meet up with friends.
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Hwasa to become first female K-pop solo artist to perform at Rock in Rio
The Mamamoo singer will perform on the main stage at Brazil's legendary music festival, as part of lineup that also features Maroon 5, Stray Kids and Elton John.
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aespa’s Ning Ning tops poll for best cat-eye sunglasses
The aespa member was named as the K-pop star who best pulls off cat-eye sunglasses in a Picnic fan poll, ahead of And2ble’s Ricky and Plave’s Hamin.
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Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun to perform solo at Global Citizen Festival
The singer will also perform with his band, the only K-pop act in a lineup that includes John Legend, Lenny Kravitz and Shaboozey.