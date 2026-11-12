Ateez unveils lead track 'UP' and new EP 'GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6' at Seoul press conference — in pictures

Boy band Ateez introduced its upcoming 15th EP "GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6" at a press conference at the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam hotel in southern Seoul on Thursday.
The EP, led by the title track "UP," also features the prerelease track "Drip" and the B-sides "Anemia," "Faith" and "Hollow Victory." Members Hongjoong and Mingi contributed to the lyrics of all five tracks.
The EP is set to be released on Friday at 2 p.m.
Take a look at the photos from the press conference below.
Ateez poses for photographers ahead of its comeback
The members discuss their new EP during a Q&A session
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.k]