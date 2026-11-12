Ateez unveils lead track 'UP' and new EP 'GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6' at Seoul press conference — in pictures

The eight-member boy band poses for photographers and discusses its five-track EP ahead of its Nov. 13 release.

Boy band Ateez poses for photographers during a press conference for its 15th EP "GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6" at the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam hotel in southern Seoul on Nov. 12. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Boy band Ateez introduced its upcoming 15th EP "GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6" at a press conference at the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam hotel in southern Seoul on Thursday.

The EP, led by the title track "UP," also features the prerelease track "Drip" and the B-sides "Anemia," "Faith" and "Hollow Victory." Members Hongjoong and Mingi contributed to the lyrics of all five tracks.

The EP is set to be released on Friday at 2 p.m.

Take a look at the photos from the press conference below.

Ateez poses for photographers ahead of its comeback

Boy band Ateez poses for photographers during a press conference for its 15th EP "GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6" at the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam hotel in southern Seoul on Nov. 12. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

The eight members of Ateez pose for photographers during a press conference for their upcoming EP "GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6" in southern Seoul on Nov. 12. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Boy band Ateez poses for photographers during a press conference for its 15th EP "GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6" at the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam hotel in southern Seoul on Nov. 12. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Members of Ateez pose for a group photo at a press conference ahead of the release of the band's new EP "GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6" in Seoul on Nov. 12. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ





The members discuss their new EP during a Q&A session

Ateez members answer reporters' questions about their new EP "GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6" during a press conference in Seoul on Nov. 12. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Members of Ateez speak during a Q&A session at a press conference for the group's 15th EP "GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6" in southern Seoul on Nov. 12. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ





BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.k]