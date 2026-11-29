Boy band Ateez poses for photographers during a press conference for its 15th EP "Golden Hour: Part.6" at the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam hotel in southern Seoul on Nov. 12. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

The octet, which recently saw its latest EP sell more than 2 million copies, will perform in seven cities in six countries.

Boy band Ateez is set to kick off the European leg of its “Zero To All” world tour on March 31, its agency KQ Entertainment said.

The European leg will span seven cities in six countries.

Following its opening concert in London, Ateez will perform in Lyon, France; Berlin and Cologne, Germany; Krakow, Poland; Amsterdam; and Antwerp, Belgium, in April.

The tour will take place at major arenas with capacities of at least 10,000, such as The O2 in London and Uber Arena in Berlin.

Ateez debuted in October 2018 with its EP “Treasure EP.1: All to Zero.” The octet, composed of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho, is known for hits such as “Ice On My Teeth” (2024), “Bad” and “Adrenaline.”

Ateez became a 2 million-copy seller with its 15th EP “Golden Hour : Part.6,” released on Nov. 13. The EP sold more than 2.05 million copies in its first week, according to Hanteo Chart, and earned the boy band its fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]