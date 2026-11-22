Members of Ateez pose for a group photo at a press conference ahead of the release of the band's new EP "Golden Hour: Part.6" in Seoul on Nov. 12. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Ateez's "Golden Hour: Part. 6" debuted at No. 1, extending the group’s record for the most Billboard 200 top-10 albums among groups this decade.

Boy band Ateez has claimed its fourth No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart with its new album, "Golden Hour: Part. 6."

Billboard reported in a chart preview on Sunday that "Golden Hour: Part. 6" secured the top spot this week over albums from big-name stars, such as Olivia Rodrigo and Morgan Wallen.

It marks the group's fourth No. 1 on the chart, following "The World Ep. Final: Will" in 2023, "Golden Hour: Part. 2" in 2024 and "Golden Hour: Part. 5" in July of this year.

Including the latest release, Ateez has logged 10 consecutive albums on the Billboard 200. With 10 top-10 entries in the 2020s, it now has the most top 10s among groups this decade.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical and digital sales, as well as streaming and digital track downloads converted into album sales.

"Golden Hour: Part. 6" earned 195,000 equivalent album units, with 191,000 coming from album sales, according to Billboard.

Released Nov. 13, the album consists of five tracks led by "Up," which portrays the group's determination to push past its own limits.

Member San said during a press conference to mark the release that the song "expresses our ambition to move toward the highest place and beyond."

The album sold about 2.05 million copies in the first week of its release, making Ateez a double million-seller for the first time since its debut, according to the Hanteo Chart, a leading local album sales tracker.

Ateez will continue its global momentum with its new world tour, "Zero to All," beginning in Incheon in January before traveling to Japan, Europe, North America and South America.





Yonhap