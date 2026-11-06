A fan art celebrating MJ's selection as the K-pop artist fans would “most want to hear live through their new earphones first,” PICNIC

Astro's MJ won Picnic's K-pop fan poll for the live voice listeners most want to hear through new earphones, ahead of Plave's Yejun and Riize's Sohee.

Boy band Astro’s MJ has been selected as the K-pop artist fans would “most want to hear live through their new earphones first,” according to fan-voting platform Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from Oct. 9 through 23, MJ placed first with 23,857 votes. Virtual idol group Plave’s Yejun came in second with 19,298 votes, followed by Riize’s Sohee with 16,148 votes.

Picnic attributed MJ’s selection to his proven live vocal skills and distinctive tone, which he has demonstrated throughout his career.

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“The theme of the poll, ‘the voice you would most want to hear first through your new earphones,’ reflects not only expectations for vocal ability but also the enjoyment of listening and musical satisfaction,” Picnic said.

After debuting with Astro in 2016, MJ launched his solo career in 2021 with the digital single “Happy Virus.” Since then, he has released solo albums and appeared in musicals, according to Picnic.

“Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his ability to pull off various genres, from upbeat tracks to ballads,” Picnic added.

In August, MJ released “Right..?” and showcased his stable live vocals on music shows and radio programs, according to Picnic. At fan meetings, he also introduced the stories behind songs he had personally selected and performed them live, including Choi Yu-ri’s “Forest” (2022), Huh Gak’s “To Heaven” (2024) and Paul Kim’s “Goodbye” (2019).

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]