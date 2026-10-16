Astro’s Jinjin voted K-pop star best to go cafe-hopping with

A fan art, celebrating Jinjin's selection as the K-pop artist best suited to cafe-hopping in autumn PICNIC

Astro's Jinjin was voted the K-pop artist best suited for autumn cafe-hopping in Picnic's global poll, edging out EXO's Kai and BTS' Jimin.

Boy band Astro’s Jinjin has been selected as the K-pop artist best suited to cafe-hopping in autumn, according to global fan voting platform Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from Sept. 18 through Oct. 2, Jinjin ranked first among artists chosen by fans from 175 countries with 65,677 votes. EXO’s Kai came in second with 64,171 votes, followed by BTS’ Jimin with 60,293 votes.

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According to Picnic, the poll reflects fans’ interest in artists’ images and the moods associated with their activities, beyond their music and performances.

“The seasonal image poll serves as an indicator that reflects both an artist’s visuals and the overall mood of their activities,” a Picnic spokesperson said.

Jinjin, the leader and rapper of Astro, has pursued individual music projects alongside his group activities. On Aug. 1, he released “Black Dawn,” an original soundtrack for the KakaoPage webtoon “Dad Hides His Power” (2023-24), based on the popular web novel of the same name.

Jinjin participated in writing, composing and arranging the track, which uses band sounds alongside rap and vocals to convey the determination of a character in the story.

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]