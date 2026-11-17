Tracklist for “2026 Winter With Us : Christmas Recipe” WITH US ENTERTAINMENT

Apink members Chorong, Bomi, Namjoo and Hayoung, Mamamoo's Wheein and Pentagon's Hui will release the With Us Entertainment Christmas album "2026 Winter With Us: Christmas Recipe" on Dec. 1.

Apink members Chorong, Bomi, Namjoo and Hayoung, Mamamoo's Wheein and Pentagon's Hui have teamed up for a Christmas project album, their agency With Us Entertainment said Tuesday.

The album, “2026 Winter With Us: Christmas Recipe,” featuring artists under With Us Entertainment, is set for release on Dec. 1.

The album is intended as a special Christmas gift for fans, the agency said in a press release.

The tracklist was unveiled Tuesday on the agency's official social media accounts. The album features four songs: lead track “Christmas Recipe,” B-side tracks “Christmas Candlelight” sung by the Apink members, “Close To Midnight” by Wheein and “My Winter” by Hui.

JeA of Brown Eyed Girls contributed to the lyrics and composition of the lead track “Christmas Recipe.” The song captures the excitement and happiness of love, the agency said.

Chorong wrote the lyrics for “Christmas Candlelight” entirely on her own. The song conveys a heartfelt message of hope that no one will feel lonely, according to the agency.

A series of teasers, including concept photos, an album preview, a highlight medley and a music video teaser, will be released in stages ahead of the album's launch.

Apink debuted in 2011 with the EP “Seven Springs of Apink.” The group released its 11th EP “RE: Love,” in January, followed by the fan song “15th Season” to celebrate its 15th debut anniversary.

Wheein debuted as a member of Mamamoo in 2014 and launched her solo career in 2018 with the single “Magnolia.” She released the single “Adagio” in April and is currently on Mamamoo's “4WARD” world tour.

Hui debuted as the leader of boy band Pentagon in 2016. The group is known for songs including “Shine” (2018), “Naughty Boy” (2018) and “Feelin' Like” (2022). Hui launched his solo career in January 2024 with the EP “Whu Is Me: Complex” and released the songs “Dear Tomorrow” and “Bingo” this year.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]