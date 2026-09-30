Announcers Bae Seong-jae, Kim Da-young expecting first child

The couple married in May last year after dating for two years. The two reportedly met through the SBS television show "Kick a Goal" (2021–).

Announcers Bae Seong-jae and Kim Da-young are expecting their first child later this year, according to entertainment sources on Wednesday.

The couple married in May last year after dating for two years. They did not hold a wedding ceremony, instead marking the occasion with a small family meal.

Bae began his career in 2005 as an announcer at KBS Gwangju before joining SBS in 2006. He left SBS in February 2021 and has since worked as a freelance announcer and sports commentator for a range of sports events.

Kim joined SBS as an experienced announcer in August 2021 and hosted news, sports and current affairs programs. She also appeared on the SBS television show “Kick a Goal” (2021–). She left the broadcaster in April last year.

The couple reportedly met through “Kick a Goal.”





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]