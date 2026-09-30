Announcers Bae Seong-jae, Kim Da-young expecting first child

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aespa’s Winter misses Dallas concert after shingles diagnosis
The performer sat out aespa’s most recent show as SM Entertainment prioritized her recovery from the viral infection.
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CJ ENM to host a monthlong K-culture festival in London in October
“Curated Korea 2026” will include screenings of tvN shows such as “The Ordinary Jackpot” and discussions with creators.
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Katseye to perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October
Katseye will perform alongside American singers Tate McRae, Megan Thee Stallion and Megan Moroney at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.
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RM to showcase his art collection at San Francisco Museum of Modern Art from October
Titled "RM x Sfmoma: Between You and Me," the exhibition will be the first to showcase the rapper's personal art collection.