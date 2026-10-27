AND2BLE takes its next step with 'French Kissing' at comeback showcase in Seoul — in pictures

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HYBE overhauls label services under ‘Multihome, Multigenre’ push to boost artists worldwide
The new Global Label Services division will manage all of the label’s artists, enabling both Korean and international acts to expand their presence.
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Japanese investment group eyes up to 50% stake in JYP, agency denies receiving proposal
Two Japanese investment firms say they may seek up to 50 percent of JYP Entertainment, though the agency says it received no proposal.
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Blackpink's Jisoo to release second prerelease single 'Addicted'
The song follows "Click," released last month as the first single from Jisoo's upcoming album, which does not yet have an official release date.
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Young farmers harvest rice in Seoul
Young participants at Seoul's Yeouido Saetgang Ecological Park harvested rice that will feed wintering birds near Bamseom Island.