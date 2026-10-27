AND2BLE performs lead track "French Kissing" during a media showcase for its second EP "Sequence 02: Attraction" at Blue Square in central Seoul on Oct. 27.

AND2BLE takes its next step with 'French Kissing' at comeback showcase in Seoul — in pictures

The five-member group explores how curiosity turns into irresistible attraction in its second EP "Sequence 02: Attraction."

DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ DIGITAL REPORTER
Published Modified

AND2BLE celebrated the release of its second EP "Sequence 02: Attraction" with a media showcase at Blue Square in central Seoul on Tuesday.

 

The five-track EP marks the group's first comeback since its debut in May.

 

Check out the highlights from the event below, where members Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin, Han Yu-jin and Yoon Seung-eon discussed their new music and performed the lead track "French Kissing."

 

AND2BLE greets reporters and poses for photos

AND2BLE takes part in a photo session during a media showcase for its second EP "Sequence 02: Attraction" at Blue Square in central Seoul on Oct. 27.
Boy band AND2BLE poses for photographers during a media showcase for its second EP "Sequence 02: Attraction" at Blue Square in central Seoul on Oct. 27.
AND2BLE takes part in a photo session during a media showcase for its second EP "Sequence 02: Attraction" at Blue Square in central Seoul on Oct. 27.
Members of AND2BLE greet reporters during a media showcase for the group's second EP "Sequence 02: Attraction" at Blue Square in central Seoul on Oct. 27.


 

The group performs the lead track 'French Kissing'

[Photo]

 

AND2BLE discusses its second EP 'Sequence 02: Attraction' in a Q&A session

[Photo]

 

A closer look at the members

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BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]

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