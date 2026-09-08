&TEAM takes second bite at Seoul, adds romance into werewolf DNA

Boy band & TEAM performs “Mark on Me,” the title track of its second Korean EP, during a press showcase held at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

HYBE’s Japanese boy band returns with “Mark on Me,” trading high-impact choreography for live vocals and subtle emotion.

K-pop powerhouse HYBE's first non-Korean project, &TEAM, is back in Seoul — the birthplace of K-pop — for its second visit, part of a push to broaden its global reach.

This time, the werewolf-themed boy band is taking a less-is-more approach with its second Korean EP, “Mark on Me,” focusing on live singing and intricate details rather than its trademark forceful choreography.

“Our first promotions in Korea marked our first big step toward a larger stage,” said member Maki during a press showcase for “Mark on Me” held in western Seoul on Tuesday.

Boy band &TEAM poses for photos during a press showcase for its second Korean EP, “Mark on Me,” held at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

“It hasn’t been easy, but I was so happy that we were able to work so hard together to produce a million seller and win first place on weekly music programs,” he continued. “Our first media showcase in Korea has been particularly memorable for me. I was very nervous back then, and still am today, but I’m also eager to take on the challenge for a bigger goal this time.”

&TEAM, managed by HYBE’s Tokyo-based YX Labels, is a Japanese boy band launched in 2022 as the first of the K-pop powerhouse’s localization projects, aimed at bringing its K-pop production methodology to overseas markets. It was followed by global groups such as Katseye and Santos Bravos.

Boy band &TEAM in a promotional image for its second Korean EP, “Mark on Me” YX LABELS

The nine-piece boy band consists of EJ, K, Nicholas, Taki, Yuma, Jo, Fuma, Harua and Maki. The group became the first Japan-based boy band to enter the Billboard 200 albums chart this year with its latest Japanese EP, “We on Fire,” debuting at No. 52.

&TEAM’s musical narrative and aesthetics are heavily centered on werewolf motifs, as the members are portrayed as werewolves who bond and grow together in the fantasy narrative woven into its discography.

Boy band &TEAM performs “Mark on Me,” the title track of its second Korean EP, during a press showcase held at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

The group made its Korean debut with its first EP in the country, “Back to Life,” released in October last year, which sold over 1 million copies in the first week of sales and topped three weekly music shows including KBS’ “Music Bank” (1998–).

“Mark on Me,” &TEAM’s second Korean EP, is described as “an album that adds love to our werewolf DNA,” according to member Harua.

“So far, our story was about lone wolves coming together and growing together,” he said. “This time, it’s about the wolves meeting someone who embraces their scars and pain.”

The second Korean EP features six songs: the title track “Mark on Me,” and B-sides “Good Boy,” “Love Jang,” “Accelerate,” “Empty” and “Night to howl!”

Boy band & TEAM performs “Mark on Me,” the title track of its second Korean EP, during a press showcase held at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

The performance of “Mark on Me” represents a clear departure from & TEAM’s intense, high-octane, dance-heavy choreography. Instead, the group focused on live vocals, nuanced expressions and subtle movements.

“At first, I was surprised that this was going to be the title track,” said Yuma. “But then I thought this would be a great opportunity for us to show our growth through the performance.”

In bringing out the subtle details of the performance, SHINee’s Taemin has been a reference point, said Fuma.

Boy band & TEAM in a promotional photo for its second Korean EP, “Back to Life” YX LABELS

“Because the choreography was minimalistic, it was difficult to express the emotions in the beginning,” he said. “But I learned a lot from watching Taemin’s performance videos, whom I personally respect.”

Among B-sides, “Good Boy” is an intense hip-hop track produced by Johnny Goldstein, known for his work with Black Eyed Peas and Coi Leray. HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk, longtime BTS collaborator Supreme Boi and most notably, Cortis, also contributed to the song.

“When I first heard the song, ‘Good Boy,’ I thought it captured our energy really well,” EJ said. “Thanks to many people’s contributions, including Cortis, this song came to be. We would really like to have similar collaborations when the opportunity comes.”

&TEAM is currently on its Asian tour titled “Blaze the Way,” which will end with two encore shows at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul on Oct. 3 and 4.







BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]