&TEAM performs lead track "Mark on Me" during a press showcase for its second Korean EP of the same name at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.

&TEAM makes its mark with new Korean EP 'Mark on Me' — in pictures

The nine-member group performs its latest lead track and talks about its new music at a press showcase in Seoul.

DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ DIGITAL REPORTER
Published

&TEAM held a press showcase for its second Korean EP "Mark on Me" at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Tuesday. The six-track EP is set for release at 6 p.m. the same day.

 

Check out highlights from the event below.

 

The members pose for photographers

The nine members of &TEAM gather for photos during the group's "Mark on Me" press showcase at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.
&TEAM smiles for the cameras during a photo call for its second Korean EP "Mark on Me" at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.
The members of &TEAM pose together during a press showcase for "Mark on Me" at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.


&TEAM performs lead track 'Mark on Me'

&TEAM performs lead track "Mark on Me" during a press showcase for its second Korean EP of the same name at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.
The members perform the choreography for lead track "Mark on Me" during &TEAM's press showcase at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.
&TEAM takes the stage with "Mark on Me" during a press showcase for its second Korean EP at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.
&TEAM performs lead track "Mark on Me" during a press showcase for its second Korean EP of the same name at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.
The members of &TEAM perform "Mark on Me" during the group's press showcase at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.
&TEAM performs lead track "Mark on Me" during a press showcase for its second Korean EP of the same name at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.
&TEAM performs lead track "Mark on Me" during a press showcase for its second Korean EP of the same name at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.
The members of &TEAM perform "Mark on Me" during the group's press showcase at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.
The members of &TEAM perform "Mark on Me" during the group's press showcase at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.
&TEAM performs lead track "Mark on Me" during a press showcase for its second Korean EP of the same name at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.

 


BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]

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