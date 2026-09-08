&TEAM performs lead track "Mark on Me" during a press showcase for its second Korean EP of the same name at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Sept. 8.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
&TEAM makes its mark with new Korean EP 'Mark on Me' — in pictures
The nine-member group performs its latest lead track and talks about its new music at a press showcase in Seoul.
&TEAM held a press showcase for its second Korean EP "Mark on Me" at SBS Prism Tower in western Seoul on Tuesday. The six-track EP is set for release at 6 p.m. the same day.
Check out highlights from the event below.
The members pose for photographers
&TEAM performs lead track 'Mark on Me'
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]