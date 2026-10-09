Alpha Drive One’s Arno tops Picnic poll for most confident K-pop star

A fan art, made by a fan whose social media handle is @eri___1485, celebrating Arno's selection as the most confident K-pop star PICNIC

Alpha Drive One member Arno was voted the most confident K-pop star in Picnic’s fan poll, edging Riize’s Sungchan and BTS’s Jin.

Boy band Alpha Drive One’s member Arno has been selected as the most confident K-pop star, according to the fan-voting platform Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from Sept. 11 to 25, Arno ranked first with 134,053 votes, narrowly ahead of Riize member Sungchan, who received 132,687 votes. BTS member Jin came in third with 130,746 votes.

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Picnic attributed Arno’s selection to the confident expressions and presence he displays not only during stage performances but also in short-form videos, which have resonated with fans.

“As artists expand their global activities, the confidence and presence they demonstrate on new stages and in unfamiliar environments also become important elements of their brand image,” a Picnic spokesperson said. “Arno’s first-place finish reflects how his powerful performances in recent activities and continued fan interest translated directly into votes.”

Alpha Drive One has recently been promoting its second EP, “Unbreakable: Beast,” through domestic music shows and overseas performances. On Sept. 26, the group performed at K-Expo Mexico, held at Pepsi Center in Mexico City.

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]