Alpha Drive One’s Arno tops Picnic poll for most confident K-pop star

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Singer Lee Sun-hee explores Korean alphabet's history, 'possibilities' in educational song
"You and Me, All Together" premiered on YouTube on Sept. 8. The song is scheduled to be introduced in 2,777 schools — across 47 countries — that offer Korean as part of their regular curriculum.
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Blackpink's Jennie joins The Weeknd on stage in Goyang
The Canadian singer completed his “Hyundai Card Super Concert 28 The Weeknd” in Gyeonggi.
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BTS RM asks fans to stop camping outside hotel during Peru tour
The group's leader urged fans in Peru and across the tour to stop gathering outside hotels, saying the noise is preventing members and staff from resting.
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JYP scraps new Seoul headquarters plan over rezoned park
JYP Entertainment withdrew from its Godeok-dong headquarters project after Seoul’s housing agency declined to restore a rezoned park site.