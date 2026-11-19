Teaser image for boy band Alpha Drive One's Japanese debut single, set to be released on Jan. 27, 2027. WAKEONE, SONY MUSIC LABELS

The boy band will release its first Japanese single, “Seishun Doumei,” on Jan. 27 through Sony Music Labels.

Boy band Alpha Drive One will make its official Japanese debut on Jan. 27 with its first Japanese single, "Seishun Doumei."

The Japanese title of the single, "Seishun Doumei," translates to "Youth Alliance" in English. The single will be released on CD through Sony Music Labels, the band said on its Japanese website on Wednesday.

The single will feature three total tracks, including the lead track "Akatsuki," "Saturday Night" and "OMG! (Japanese Ver.)".

"Akatsuki," Japanese for daybreak, is a song about youth, according to the band's agency WakeOne Entertainment. The song "follows young people who rely on each other through anxious, unfinished moments and move forward step by step to create a tomorrow of their own."

"OMG" is the lead track of Alpha Drive One's Korean prologue single "No School Tomorrow" released in May.

Alpha Drive One was formed through Mnet's audition show "Boys II Planet" (2025) and debuted in Korea with the EP "Euphoria" earlier this year. Its member Geonwoo paused his official activities in April after apologizing for alleged verbal abuse toward a production staff member. The agency described the hiatus as a time of "self-reflection."





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]