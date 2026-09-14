All-indie night rocks Spotify House Seoul as groups, fans bring 'band boom' to life

A crowd gathers at Anderson C in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, for Spotify House Seoul's indie rock night on Sept. 11. SEO JI-EUN

A themed performance night at Spotify House Seoul spotlighted Korean rock bands as the platform looks to build on domestic and overseas interest in new local music.

Wedged into the crowd at Spotify House Seoul on Friday night, fans were close enough to see sweat fly off a guitarist's hands or catch a singer locking eyes with the front row. There was no barrier separating the five bands on stage from fans singing their lyrics back to them.

A short walk from Seongsu Station in eastern Seoul, Anderson C — a vintage furniture cafe that usually sells midcentury chairs over coffee — had been cleared out and turned into a concert hall for the night, small enough that nobody in the room was ever far from the stage.

The space was home to Spotify House Seoul, the streaming platform's annual pop-up event, returning this year for its third and largest edition yet.

Running for four days from Thursday through Sunday, the event was built around three themed performance nights: Electronic x K-pop, indie rock and hip-hop, plus a daytime program of listening sessions, community meetups and other interactive experiences that Spotify has described as a way to bring fans “closer to the artists and communities they love.”

Friday night belonged entirely to indie rock.

Jannabi, Hyukoh, Silica Gel, Kardi and can't be blue split a five-hour bill with no K-pop stars and no international headliners — a first for an event that has previously mixed genres more freely across a single night.

The scheduling reflects a bet by Spotify — whose domestic monthly active users hit 6.96 million in August, making it the second most-used music app in Korea behind YouTube Music, according to Market tracker Wiseapp Retail — that Korean music's next major export after K-pop might be its bands.

According to the platform, which boasts 300 million subscribers worldwide, overseas listeners discovered music by Korean artists for the first time more than 2 billion times last year alone.

Layered on top of that broader international growth, Spotify reported that streams of Korean rock within Korea are up 58 percent this year alone, while Korean indie music streamed abroad grew 68 percent last year.

Friday night's lineup was, in effect, the manifestation of a phrase that has been floating around the Korean music scene for the past few years: “The band boom is coming.”

The band most often credited with making the slogan is Silica Gel, the band that closed Friday's bill.

Playing to a packed, shoulder-to-shoulder floor, the band ran through hits like “No Pain” (2022) under stark white lights and a massive wall of guitar pedals.

Between songs, keyboardist and vocalist Kim Han-joo stopped to apologize — half joking, half sincere — to the neighborhood.

“We're playing music right in the middle of Seongsu-dong, so we know it's been a lot for the merchants around here,” he told the crowd. “On behalf of the artists, we're sorry — and thank you all for being here.”

It was the band's last show before kicking off their first Asia tour, which opens at KSPO Dome later this month.

Hyukoh performs at Spotify House Seoul in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 11. SEO JI-EUN

Hyukoh opened the night running through about five upbeat songs under lighting that pulsed in red, blue and violet.

The crowd erupted into cheers when the group played “Godspeed!” (2026) as they were thrilled to finally hear the band's first new music in six years.

True to their status as the youngest band on the bill, can't be blue drew a crowd of teenage girls filling the barricade waving handmade slogans.

“We're honored to be on a Spotify stage,” vocalist Lee Do-hoon told the crowd. “We respect everyone else on this lineup.”

Living up to their youthful energy, he walked entirely off the stage and out the venue's open door midway through their last track, “Fxxin' Rockstar" (2026), continuing to sing with a guitarist outside before casually strolling back in.

For Kardi, formed in 2021 on the JTBC television competition “Superband 2,” the standout instrument was Park Da-ul's geomungo, a traditional plucked zither more often heard in classical Korean music than a rock set, which worked seamlessly into the band's arrangements.

During their performance of “Player 1" (2025), it provided, by a comfortable margin, the most distinctly Korean sound on the bill all night.

Perhaps the most fitting band for the autumn season, Jannabi drew the biggest and most mixed crowd of the night. Best known for their wistful tracks like “For Lovers Who Hesitate” (2019), the band turned their mellow numbers into a full-room sing-along as lyrics flashed on the screen behind them.

Yet they seamlessly mixed in heavier material, leaving vocalist Choi Jung-hoon's white shirt thoroughly soaked with sweat. They capped off the night by channeling 4 Non Blondes for an encore cover of “What's Up?” (1993), driving the crowd into a roaring sing-along of the famous “what's going on?” refrain.

Jannabi performs at Spotify House Seoul in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 11. SEO JI-EUN

Whether Korea's intimate indie culture can survive Spotify's larger ambitions remains to be seen.

Victoria Plasa, a German who works in concert production in Korea, was one of the few non-Korean faces visible in the crowd all night.

“I think it's hard to break into the indie scene, so it's good that a stage like this gives general audiences an easy way in,” she told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “Fandom here tends to cohere around a specific artist, a visual, a level of skill.”

Spotify is, in effect, betting that this kind of expansion will happen regardless — and that a room this small, holding 650 people at a time, is exactly what makes it worth watching first.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]