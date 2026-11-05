Airbnb, Ateez's San team up to turn grandparents' rural homes into travel destinations

San of boy band Ateez stars in promotional material for Airbnb's “Welcome to Halmiwood” campaign. AIRBNB

Titled "Welcome to Halmiwood," the campaign includes a renovation project to transform a grandparents' countryside home into a rental property that will be available Airbnb.

Boy band Ateez’s San, a self-described “grandparents’ boy,” has joined an Airbnb campaign, which includes a renovation project to transform a grandparents’ countryside home into a rental property that will be available on the platform.

Titled “Welcome to Halmiwood,” the campaign targets traditional but dated houses outside urban areas. The name combines halmi, Korean for “granny,” with the “wood” in “Hollywood,” a nod to the campaign’s goal of creating movie-like moments in such homes, according to Airbnb on Thursday.

San, who walked 10 minutes to his grandparents’ house every day, will appear in a promotional video to convey the campaign’s message that the everyday lives of older adults and country homes can be reason enough for a special voyage.

Behind-the-scenes photos and stories from San’s journey will also be released gradually over two weeks on Airbnb’s dedicated campaign website.

The makeover project will preserve the property’s distinctive characteristics and reflect the residents’ personalities. The renovated property will later be listed on the platform as an accommodation facility.

People with grandparents living in rural houses can apply for the renovation through the campaign website by Dec. 31. Their submission should include an interesting anecdote about their grandparents and the home.

An Airbnb panel will assess each story’s depth, the property’s potential as a lodging facility and its anticipated contribution to local communities. The results will be announced in January next year.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]