AI-generated ballad conquers Melon chart

The AI-generated ballad “The Adult I Dreamed Of” ranks No. 1 on Melon's Top 100 chart on Nov. 15 SCREEN CAPTURE

The AI-generated ballad "The Adult I Dreamed Of" has ranked No. 1 on Melon's Top 100 for three consecutive days, becoming the first song composed and sung entirely by AI to top the chart.

The AI-generated ballad titled “The Adult I Dreamed Of” has ranked No. 1 on Melon’s Top 100 for three consecutive days as of Sunday — the first song composed and sung entirely by AI to top the chart.

Melon is one of Korea’s major music streaming platforms.

The ballad, created by AI musician Meomuru, ranked first on the chart as of 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Since reaching No. 1 at 5 p.m. on Friday, the AI-generated ballad has successfully held the spot against girl groups with devoted followings. A2O Lite’s “Neon” ranked second, followed by Rescene’s “With” in third and ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” in fourth.

The song contrasts the idealized vision of adulthood that people hold in childhood with the harsher reality. Its poignant lyrics about the pressures and obligations that become apparent with age appear to have struck a chord with listeners.

Before it conquered the music charts, “The Adult I Dreamed Of” found an audience on YouTube. The track’s popularity grew as people chose it as background music for their Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and other short-form videos.

An image for the AI-generated ballad “The Adult I Dreamed Of” SCREEN CAPTURE

Its ascent began with a No. 1 finish on YouTube’s daily trending music video chart on Sept. 2. The song subsequently entered major music rankings, including Melon’s Top 100, where it rose to No. 29 by Oct. 2 and broke into the top three less than two weeks later on Oct. 15.

Behind Meomuru is Glorywave, comprising composers and producers Lee Yong-seok, also known as Martin East, and Choi Seong-hyeok, or Beatzalu.

The duo previously worked on emotionally charged ballads for singers such as Hwang Chi-yeul and Kim Jun-su, a former member of TVXQ.

The production process was reportedly far more involved than simply entering a few prompts into an AI chatbot to generate a song at the press of a button. Lee and Choi wrote the lyrics and shaped the song’s overall direction, then used AI to create the arrangement, melody and vocals.

“The feelings that come and go in daily life become lyrics that we write, and AI helps us give them form through unadorned melodies and words that stay with listeners,” they wrote in a description posted on YouTube. “We believe that tools may evolve, but the stories that we tell do not.”

But Glorywave reportedly has been unable to collect any royalties because the track is not registered with the Korea Music Copyright Association.

In August, the association announced new registration criteria that would recognize human contributions to AI-assisted music but later withdrew them over insufficient public consultation. Under its current rules, all AI-generated songs are ineligible for copyright registration.





BY CHOI MIN-JI [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]