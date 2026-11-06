AI meme era hits K-pop — and even tycoons are dancing to 'Neon'

Characters from Netflix drama "The Glory" (2022-23) dance to girl group A2O Lite's new song "Neon," in this AI-generated video screen captured from the YouTube channel Hoteagle. SCREEN CAPTURE

The opening choreography of the hit from the new K-pop group A2O Lite has become a viral sensation, but the technology has introduced a new legal liability.

When the newly debuted girl group A2O Lite’s “Neon” rocked the charts, something else went viral — AI-generated parody videos of the song’s choreography with the members' faces swapped in with public figures.

The original music video of the No. 1 hit opens with members Aijing and Xili dancing side by side. The choreography has inspired versions featuring a wide variety of celebrities — and even corporate titans such as SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Other renditions feature characters from Netflix’s revenge drama “The Glory” (2022-23), the award-winning thriller “Oldboy” (2003) and even animals such as parrots dancing to the beat.

The parodies stem from social media responses that followed the song’s release in October. Shortly after the track came out, listeners pointed out that the chorus lyric “Neon and Beyond” sounds like “mihon and bihon” — Korean for “unmarried” and “unmarried by choice.”

Other social media users pointed out that “neon” in the chorus also sounds like “ihon,” or “divorce.”

SK chief Chey has just concluded a highly publicized divorce lawsuit with his estranged wife, and Lee went through a high-profile divorce in 2009 and has been unmarried since, which made them the most popular target for the "ihon" remakes.

AI-generated images of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, left, and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong dance to girl group A2O Lite's new track "Neon." SCREEN CAPTURE

A2O Lite members perform their debut stage in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 12. YONHAP

The rookie group joined in on the joke by performing the parody choruses during its radio debut on Oct. 21. Girls’ Generation’s Sunny, one of the group’s producers, requested a version with “wiyeom” and “biyeom” — Korean for “gastritis” and “rhinitis” — during the radio interview and even shared an AI-generated parody video featuring Lee Soo-man, the group's chief producer, on her social media account.

"K-pop fans have always created fan-made content based on the works and the idols they love," Kim Hern-sik, a popular culture commentator, told the Korea JoongAng Daily. "It has evolved along a trajectory. First there were image parodies, then user-created content [such as homemade parody videos] and now it has evolved into AI-generated content."

An attempt to make a parody video took less than three minutes — and cost nothing.

An AI-generated video of the reporter dancing as rookie girl group A2O Lite's member Xili for its debut song "Neon" SCREEN CAPTURE

All that was required was choosing a video and uploading photos. The AI video platform Higgsfield offered a ready-made template with footage from the music video’s opening sequence. The template included preset prompts that specified which uploaded photos would replace which faces in the original video. Users could also choose which member's faces they wanted to replace. Each face swap required two photos, four in total for this video to stand in for Xili.

Within minutes, the platform produced a 15-second parody. The clip was shorter than the roughly 25-second versions circulating online that show the full opening sequence.

The first video was covered by a free offer for new users. Creating another clip or a longer version required paid credits on the AI platform.

An AI-generated video features cats dancing to girl group A2O Lite's new song "Neon." SCREEN CAPTURE

The trend is rooted in accessibility, experts say.

"Creating a video like this would have required a substantial budget and technology," Ha Jae-geun, a pop-culture critic, said. "Now that sophisticated high-quality videos are completed in a flash, AI-generated videos are able to catch the eyes of the public more."

Of course, the parody also raises legal questions as most, if not all, of the videos were created without the consent of the actual people whose faces were used in the videos.

“One of the biggest debates surrounding AI-generated K-pop content is copyright,” Kim said. “The issue is no longer just fans making parody posters and sharing them online. Users are now paying AI platforms to generate content that incorporates the works of K-pop artists. The process raises a much more complicated set of copyright questions.”

The Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 18 NEWS1

As AI generation became more sophisticated, deepfake videos emerged as the new legal hot potato. Simple humor could seem harmless, but the line between parody and mockery or defamation can be a blurry one.

"The name of 'parody' can serve as a shield, but not as immunity," attorney Hwang Jin-seop of Lawfirm Taeryun said. "Courts weigh the purpose, necessity of expression and the degree of harm in relation to portrait rights and defamation — not based on the genre."

The stakes rise sharply when parody crosses into manipulated sexual content.

"Deepfakes are especially an issue," Kim added. "Sexually explicit images are extremely harmful to female K-pop artists."

Creating and even viewing sexually explicit deepfake videos made without consent are punishable under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. Following AI’s growing sophistication, the law strengthened punishment for those who create such videos by increasing the punishment to a maximum of seven years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($37,300) through a 2024 revision.

Blackpink’s Jennie performs at Summer Sonic 2026 in Tokyo on Aug. 14. An AI-generated deepfake video based on footage of the performance later circulated online. ODDATELIER

"Even if never published, possessing or viewing [such sexually explicit deepfake videos] alone is also punishable," Hwang warned.

The revision states that possessors or viewers of such deepfakes could be punished with three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won.

K-pop agencies are also taking a strong stance against sexually explicit deepfakes by taking firm legal action. Most recently, agencies of singer Jennie of Blackpink and Yoona of Girls' Generation have announced they will take legal measures with zero tolerance after the female artists were subject to deepfake videos online.

"What public figures must bear are legitimate criticisms — not manipulation," attorney Hwang said. "The test is not what the video is called. It is whether it harms someone's dignity."





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]