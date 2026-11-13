AHOF's Shuaibo voted artist most likely to make hiking clothes look runway-ready

A fan art piece celebrating AHOF's Shuaibo's selection as the K-pop artist who could make hiking clothes look runway-ready. PICNIC

The result spotlights gorpcore’s rise and how K-pop stars’ fashion versatility can connect with fans beyond the stage.

Shuaibo of boy band AHOF has been selected as a K-pop artist who could make even hiking clothes look runway-ready, according to fan-voting platform Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from Oct. 16 to Oct. 30, Shuaibo received 21,034 votes. Seongchan of Riize came in second with 16,198 votes, followed by Park Gun-wook of ZeroBaseOne.

Since his debut, Shuaibo has drawn attention for his visual appeal and ability to adapt to different fashion concepts, both onstage and in magazine shoots, Picnic noted.

In July, AHOF appeared in a pictorial for the August issue of fashion magazine Cosmopolitan. Under the theme "Blue, AHOF," the members presented more mature looks while expressing the energy and changes of youth through their individual styles.

The group has also experimented with different concepts in previous fashion shoots, ranging from dynamic sportswear looks to preppy outfits featuring knitwear and shirts, Picnic said.

The poll's focus on hiking clothes reflects the growing overlap between outdoor apparel and everyday fashion. The gorpcore trend, which incorporates functional outdoor items such as hiking boots, windbreakers and technical jackets into casual outfits, has helped make practical clothing a part of mainstream fashion. "Gorp" stands for "Good Old Raisins and Peanuts," a traditional hiking trail mix.

For K-pop artists, the ability to carry different styles has become another way to connect with fans beyond music and stage performances. According to Picnic, Shuaibo's first-place highlights the appeal of this versatility, with fans recognizing his ability to pull off styles beyond conventional stage fashion.

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic's official website or its mobile app.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]