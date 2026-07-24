AHOF’s JL tops Picnic’s 'summer king' poll

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Former Laboum member Haein signs with Leanbranding, plans to expand beyond K-pop
The singer and actress will expand her career into broadcasting, commerce and lifestyle content under her new agency.
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연예인은 왜 가장 민감한 순간 손글씨를 택하나
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Hard-of-hearing K-pop band Big Ocean leads tour that leaves no traveler out
As part of a Korean Tourism Organization initiative, the trio joined visitors on an excursion around Suwon where speech partnered with sign language.
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Who is Blackpink?
From its 2016 debut to record-setting tours, chart milestones and a 2026 comeback, Blackpink has reshaped what a K-pop girl group can achieve.