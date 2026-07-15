'Agent Kim Reactivated' tops Netflix's non-English weekly chart

The So Ji-sub drama stayed atop Netflix’s non-English chart for a second week with 9.1 million views and top-10 rankings in 72 countries.

Netflix drama "Agent Kim Reactivated" has become the most streamed non-English show on Netflix for two consecutive weeks, according to the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The show’s views recorded 9.1 million between July 6 and Sunday. The figure is calculated by dividing the hours watched by the content's total runtime.

The show ranked No.1 in 22 countries, including Korea, the Philippines, Singapore and Qatar. It was also listed within the top 10 in 72 countries.

The series, based on a cartoon, stars veteran actor So Ji-sub as a former secret agent-turned-banker whose hidden past unravels as he searches for his missing daughter.

It is aired by Korean broadcaster SBS on Fridays and Saturdays. The show's broadcast rating crossed the 20-percent threshold in its fourth episode. It reached 22.3 percent in the sixth episode airing.

Besides "Agent Kim Reactivated," three other Korean series were listed on Netflix’s top 10 list.

“Teach You a Lesson,” a Netflix original series produced in Korea, remained No. 2 for two straight weeks after being dethroned by “Agent Kim Reactivated.” It stayed in the top 10 for six week since its release in early June, and accumulated 3.6 million views in the last week.

The two other shows included in the lists were the dating program "Better Late Than Single: Season 2" and the drama series "The Apartment Job."





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]