'Agent Kim Reactivated' tops Netflix's non-English weekly chart

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41th Golden Disc Awards to take place in Hanoi in January
Korea’s longest-running pop music awards show will be held in Vietnam for the first time in January 2027, organizers said.
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Seven NCT 127 members renew contract with SM
SM Entertainment said seven NCT 127 members renewed their contracts ahead of the group’s 10th-anniversary album and upcoming world tour.
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Mnet partners with Universal Music Group label for global girl group project
"Girls Planet 2027," the latest addition to Mnet's "Planet" K-pop audition show franchise, is set to premiere next year.
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Kim Soo-hyun resumes activities after 16-month hiatus over Kim Sae-ron controversy
After stepping back from the spotlight as allegations emerged that he dated his fellow actor when she was a minor, the "Queen of Tears" (2024) star is back working.