'Agent Kim Reactivated' tops Netflix non-English TV chart for third week

Cast members of the SBS drama series “Agent Kim Reactivated” pose for photos during a press conference at the network’s headquarters in Mok-dong, Yangcheon District, western Seoul, on June 25. From left are Choi Dae-hoon, So Ji-sub and Yoon Kyung-ho. NEWS1

The action series drew 8.2 million views, while new period fantasy “The East Palace” debuted at No. 2.

Korean series claimed five of the top 10 spots on Netflix’s latest global non-English TV chart. Action drama “Agent Kim Reactivated” held the No.1 position for a third straight week.

The series recorded 8.2 million views from July 13 to Sunday, according to Netflix’s official rankings released Wednesday. It ranked No. 1 in 19 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia and Qatar, and reached the top 10 in 73 countries overall.

"Agent Kim Reactivated," adapted from a webtoon of the same name, stars So Ji-sub as a former special agent drawn back into action to save his daughter. The show has also drawn strong ratings on domestic broadcaster SBS, where it reached a 23.1 percent viewership rating by its eighth episode.

New period fantasy series “The East Palace” landed No. 2 just three days after its release, with 4.9 million views. Starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Roh Yoon-seo, the supernatural mystery follows a spirit slayer and a palace maid who can see and hear ghosts as they investigate a curse haunting the royal court. It reached the top 10 in 27 countries, including Korea and Thailand.

Elsewhere on the chart, Ji Sung’s “The Apartment Job” placed No. 5 with 3.3 million views, and Kim Moo-yul’s school drama “Teach You a Lesson” held steady at No. 6 with 2.9 million views.

Occult rom-com “Spooky in Love,” starring Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong, debuted at No. 8 with 1.7 million views just two days after release.

Japanese Netflix series “Human Vapor,” written by Korean director Yeon Sang-ho, ranked No. 9 with 1.6 million views. On the English-language film chart, animated hit “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025) stayed in the top 10 for a 57th consecutive week, coming in No. 6 with 3.4 million views.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]