aespa’s Winter misses Dallas concert after shingles diagnosis

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'God of Vocals' Lee Seung-chul marks 40 years with WOODZ duet, global tour plans
The veteran singer launches a tribute project with younger artists, beginning with WOODZ’s heartfelt duet “Our Story.”
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CJ ENM to host a monthlong K-culture festival in London in October
“Curated Korea 2026” will include screenings of tvN shows such as “The Ordinary Jackpot” and discussions with creators.
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Katseye to perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October
Katseye will perform alongside American singers Tate McRae, Megan Thee Stallion and Megan Moroney at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.
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Announcers Bae Seong-jae, Kim Da-young expecting first child
The couple married in May last year after dating for two years. The two reportedly met through the SBS television show "Kick a Goal" (2021–).