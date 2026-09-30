aespa’s Winter misses Dallas concert after shingles diagnosis

The performer sat out aespa’s most recent show as SM Entertainment prioritized her recovery from the viral infection.

Winter, a member of girl group aespa, missed the group’s concert in Dallas on Tuesday due to health issues.

“Winter recently began feeling unwell ahead of the group’s [previous] concert in Miami but went onstage because she wanted to continue performing alongside the other members,” SM Entertainment said Wednesday.

“Her condition did not improve sufficiently afterward, so she underwent a thorough medical examination following the concert and was diagnosed with shingles.”

Shingles is a painful infection that causes blistering rashes, and is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox. The agency said Winter’s absence followed medical advice.

“Even after the diagnosis, Winter strongly hoped to participate in the scheduled performance as much as possible,” the agency said. “However, following medical advice that a full recovery should take priority, it was decided that she would sit out the Dallas concert and take time to rest.”

The group’s three other members, Karina, Giselle and Ningning, performed the Dallas concert.

“Winter had really been looking forward to seeing fans in Dallas, so she is very disappointed that she can’t be there and is sorry to miss the show,” the agency said. “We will do everything we can to help her recover and return to her fans soon.”

aespa is currently on its fourth world tour, “SYNK: COMPLaeXITY,” which takes the group to 25 cities across North America, South America and Europe. The group’s next stop on the tour is Los Angeles on Saturday.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



