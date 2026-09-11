aespa’s Ning Ning tops poll for best cat-eye sunglasses

Fan art celebrating Ning Ning's selection as the K-pop star who best pulls off cat-eye-shaped sunglasses PICNIC

The aespa member was named as the K-pop star who best pulls off cat-eye sunglasses in a Picnic fan poll, ahead of And2ble’s Ricky and Plave’s Hamin.

Girl group aespa’s Chinese member Ning Ning has been selected as the K-pop star who best pulls off cat-eye-shaped sunglasses, according to fan-voting platform Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from Aug. 14 to 28, Ning Ning placed first with 17,677 votes. Ricky, the Chinese member of boy band And2ble, came in second with 16,258 votes, while Hamin of virtual band Plave ranked third with 15,623 votes.

Ning Ning is known among fans as an artist who frequently incorporates sunglasses into her looks, according to Picnic. The fan-voting platform said she has often been cited by domestic and overseas media as a good example of an artist using sunglasses as a fashion item.

Many photos and videos of her wearing sunglasses have also gone viral on social media as well.

aespa kicked off its fourth world tour, “SYNK: COMPLaeXITY,” at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Aug. 7 and 8, drawing 35,000 spectators over two days.

During the concerts, the group performed a total of 27 songs, mainly featuring tracks from its second full-length album, “Lemonade,” released in May. Ning Ning also showcased a different vocal style and personal color through a solo performance, adding her own touch to the opening of the world tour, according to Picnic.

“In the K-pop market, products and styles worn by artists are quickly shared on social media, and fans seek them out again, turning the artists’ personal tastes into content in themselves,” a Picnic spokesperson said. “The strong interest in fashion, to the point that fans look up information about the sunglasses worn by artists, shows that fashion can also serve as a means of communication.”

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Participation in the polls is available through Picnic’s official website and mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]