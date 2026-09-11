aespa’s Ning Ning tops poll for best cat-eye sunglasses

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Hwasa to become first female K-pop solo artist to perform at Rock in Rio
The Mamamoo singer will perform on the main stage at Brazil's legendary music festival, as part of lineup that also features Maroon 5, Stray Kids and Elton John.
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Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun to perform solo at Global Citizen Festival
The singer will also perform with his band, the only K-pop act in a lineup that includes John Legend, Lenny Kravitz and Shaboozey.
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Live viewing of BTS's South American 'Arirang' concerts to be held at 3,800 cinemas
Live screenings of BTS's Buenos Aires and São Paulo concerts will reach 3,800 cinemas across 80 regions worldwide.
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aespa members to release solo tracks in special digital single next week
The record, “SYNK: COMPLaeXITY,” contains tracks that were first unveiled during the group’s Seoul concerts in early August.