The K-pop quartet will perform “Santa Baby” and “Kiss N Tell” on ABC’s Disney holiday special Nov. 30.

Girl group aespa will appear on Disney's annual holiday television special, "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" (2024–), its agency SM Entertainment said Friday.

The group will perform "Santa Baby" and "Kiss N Tell" at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The special will air on U.S. broadcaster ABC on Nov. 30.

"Santa Baby" is a song that reinterpreted American singer Eartha Kitt's classic song of the same name, and was released on Nov. 13.

Singers Kelly Clarkson, Madison Beer, Alanis Morissette and Anthony Ramos will appear on the Disney holiday special.

aespa debuted under SM Entertainment in 2020 with its first digital single "Black Mamba." The quartet, consisting of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning, is known for hits such as "Next Level" (2021), "Spicy" (2023), "Drama" (2024), "Supernova" (2024), "Rich Man" (2025) and "Lemonade."





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]