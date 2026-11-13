aespa puts its own spin on Eartha Kitt's Christmas classic 'Santa Baby'

aespa performs during its ″SYNK: COMPLaeXITY″ concert tour opened at Gocheok Sky Dome in westerns Seoul with two shows on Aug. 7 and 8. SM ENTERTAINMENT

The group will also release a remix of its Japanese EP “Kiss N Tell” by m-flo producer Taku Takahashi on Nov. 20.

Girl group aespa released a collaboration single "Santa Baby," a reinterpretation of American singer Eartha Kitt's classic song of the same name, its agency SM Entertainment said Friday.

The release is part of a project commemorating the 100th anniversary of Kitt's birth on Jan. 17 next year. The new version also features Kitt's original vocals, according to the agency.

"We're delighted to be part of a song that has been loved for so many years," aespa said in a press release. "It felt special to put our own spin on Kitt's original version, which all four of us have enjoyed listening to. We hope this song brings warmth and joy to many people during the holiday season."

Cover image of aespa's "Santa Baby" SM ENTERTAINMENT

Kitt's daughter, Kitt Shapiro, also welcomed the release, saying her mother believed in bringing generations and cultures together through music and would have been thrilled to hear her voice paired with those of talented artists like aespa.

aespa debuted under SM Entertainment in 2020 with its first digital single "Black Mamba." The quartet, consisting of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning, is known for hits such as "Next Level" (2021), "Spicy" (2023), "Drama" (2024), "Supernova" (2024), "Rich Man" (2025) and "Lemonade."

The group is also set to release a remix of its first Japanese EP "Kiss N Tell," by Japanese producer Taku Takahashi of m-flo on Nov. 20.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]