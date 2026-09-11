aespa members to release solo tracks in special digital single next week

aespa performs during its ″SYNK: COMPLaeXITY″ concert tour opened at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul with two shows on Aug. 7 and 8. SM ENTERTAINMENT

The record, “SYNK: COMPLaeXITY,” contains tracks that were first unveiled during the group’s Seoul concerts in early August.

Girl group aespa will officially release four solo tracks next week, one from each of its members, following the songs' premieres during the group's Seoul concerts last month, its agency said Friday.

The special digital single, titled "SYNK: COMPLaeXITY," that comes out on Monday will feature Karina's "16 Bit," Winter's "Saddle Up," Giselle's "ByeB4Hello" and Ningning's "I Love You But I Gotta Let You Go," according to SM Entertainment.

The tracks were first unveiled during the group's latest concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome on Aug. 7 and 8.

The K-pop quartet is set to hold a concert in Mexico City on Friday as part of its fourth world tour, which will take it to 25 regions around the world.





Yonhap



