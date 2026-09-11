aespa members to release solo tracks in special digital single next week

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Jung Ho-yeon, Ryu Jun-yeol go Down Under in new Netflix thriller 'Outback'
Jung Ho-yeon and Ryu Jun-yeol will star in the Netflix's Australia-set mystery series adapted from popular webtoon “G'day” (2015-17).
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Live viewing of BTS's South American 'Arirang' concerts to be held at 3,800 cinemas
Live screenings of BTS's Buenos Aires and São Paulo concerts will reach 3,800 cinemas across 80 regions worldwide.
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xikers to release new 'Route Zero' series album on Nov. 2
The KQ Entertainment boy band will release its eighth EP, “Route Zero: The Calling,” six months after its last album.
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K-fragrance flirts with foreign shoppers using Korea's 'scents and sensibilities'
Korean perfume brands are drawing overseas visitors with immersive stores, subtle scents and distinctly Korean cultural notes.