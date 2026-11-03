aespa, ILLIT, Stray Kids and more to perform at Japan's FNS Music Festival

Popular K-pop acts, including aespa, BabyMonster, Cortis, ILLIT, NCT Dream and Stray Kids, will perform at the FNS Music Festival, an annual year-end Japanese music program, on Dec. 2 and 9.

Popular K-pop acts, including Stray Kids, Cortis, aespa and ILLIT, will perform at the FNS Music Festival — an annual Japanese music program aired by Fuji TV — next month.

Boy bands Cortis of HYBE and Stray Kids of JYP Entertainment, as well as girl groups ILLIT of Belift Lab and BabyMonster of YG Entertainment, will take the stage on the first day of the festival on Dec. 2, according to an announcement by the broadcaster on Tuesday.

Japanese girl group Hana, produced by Korean Japanese rapper Chanmina, will also perform that day.

Three K-pop acts from SM Entertainment — girl group aespa and boy bands NCT Dream and Riize — will appear on the second and final day of the festival, Dec. 9.

HYBE’s Japanese boy band &TEAM is also included in the second-day lineup.

The FNS Music Festival, which began in 1974, is a flagship Japanese year-end music program that features singers whose work has gained considerable recognition in Japan. It will deliver nine total hours of live performances throughout the two-day broadcast.

Last year, TVXQ, Taehyun of Tomorrow X Together, Ateez, TWS and ILLIT performed at the festival.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]