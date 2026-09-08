Actors Yoon Jong-hoon, Han Eun-seo to marry in November

The actors, who met on the 2018 SBS drama “Return,” will marry on Nov. 1 after several years of dating.

Actors Yoon Jong-hoon and Han Eun-seo will tie the knot on Nov. 1, according to Yoon’s agency YK Media Plus on Monday.

The two met while appearing together in the SBS drama “Return” (2018). They reportedly decided to marry after being in a relationship for several years.

“I’ve found someone very special, and I want to spend the rest of my life with her,” Yoon wrote in a handwritten letter posted to his fan community Monday.

“After years of caring for and understanding each other, we’ve decided to take the next step and get married. From now on, I want to live with a greater sense of responsibility, both as a husband and as actor Yoon Jong-hoon,” he added.

Yoon, 42, made his television debut in the tvN drama “Monstar” (2013). He went on to appear in dramas including “Reply 1994” (2013), “Misaeng: Incomplete Life” (2014), “Return” (2018) and all three seasons of “The Penthouse: War in Life” (2020-21). He currently stars in the KBS drama “Our Happy Days.”

Han, 32, debuted in the KBS historical drama “The Great King, Sejong” (2008). She later appeared in “Will It Snow for Christmas?” (2009-10), “High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged” (2011-12), “Phantom” (2012) and “Beyond the Bar” (2025).





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]