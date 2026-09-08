Actors Yoon Jong-hoon, Han Eun-seo to marry in November

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‘Descendants of the Sun’ heads to Indonesia as 2027 film remake
Korean production company NEW is participating in the Indonesian adaptation of its hit 2016 drama, which has completed filming and is now in postproduction.
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ZeroBaseOne’s Sung Han-bin to make solo debut Oct. 12
The singer’s agency, The L1ve Label, made the announcement as it called for interest and support for this “new side” of him.
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'Cats' musical to return to Korea for first time in three years in December
For its first run in Korea in three years, the musical will open at Keimyung Art Center in Daegu on Dec. 18 and run through Jan. 3, 2027, before heading to Busan, Sejong and Seoul.
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EXO's CBX goes to court to break with its agency
Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin asked a Seoul court to suspend their INB100 contracts amid an unpaid-settlements dispute.