Actors Yoo Seung-ho, Lim Se-joo confirm split after six-year relationship

The actors’ agencies said the former couple has parted ways but remains on good terms as colleagues.

Actor Yoo Seung-ho and singer-actor Lim Se-joo have already broken up, despite reports that they had been dating for six years.

Earlier Thursday, news outlet Edaily reported that Yoo and Lim were in a six-year romantic relationship after first meeting on the set of the tvN drama “Memorist” (2020). They kept their relationship private, only telling those close to them, according to the report.

However, both actors' agencies confirmed later on Thursday that the two had broken up.

"The two actors were previously in a relationship but have since broken up and remain on good terms as colleagues,” Yoo’s agency 333 said Thursday.

Lim's agency, Moving Pictures Company, explained that the two had broken up after dating for about six years.

Born in 1993, Yoo debuted as a child actor in 2000 with MBC drama “Daddy Fish.” He continued his acting career as a child actor by appearing in projects such as films “The Way Home” (2002) and “Heary Paws” (2006), which brought him into the public spotlight, as well as TV series such as “The Legend” (2007) and “King and I” (2007).

He established himself as an adult actor with the SBS drama "Warrior Baek Dong Soo" (2011), followed by series such as MBC’s "Missing You" (2012) and films such as "Blind” (2011) and "Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River" (2016).

Yoo recently drew attention for his villain role in the second season of SBS drama "Flex X Cop” (2024-).

Lim first debuted as a singer in 2011 with the single "Love Love Love” and made her acting debut in the 2015 film "Salut d'Amour."

She has since appeared in dramas such as “She Was Pretty” (2015), “Maestra: Strings of Truth” (2023) and “A Killer Paradox” (2024).





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]