Actors Moon Geun-young, Jeong Pyeong announce marriage

The two reportedly held a private wedding ceremony recently without publicly announcing their marriage in advance.

Actor Moon Geun-young announced through a handwritten letter posted on Instagram on Wednesday that she married fellow actor Jeong Pyeong.

“I met someone with whom I want to walk this path that I have always walked alone; whom I want to share the worries that I carried by myself; and whom I want to make […] smile, even over the smallest things,” she wrote. “I hope that you will congratulate and encourage us rather than worry. And in return for all of your support, I will work harder and live an even better life.”

The two reportedly held a private wedding ceremony recently without publicly announcing their marriage in advance.

Born in 1987, Moon made her debut in the 1999 film “On the Way.” She rose to fame after portraying the younger version of Song Hye-kyo’s character in the television drama “Autumn in My Heart” (2000), a role that earned her the nickname “Nation’s Little Sister.”

She gained more widespread popularity through the historical drama “Empress Myeongseong” (2001-02) and the films “A Tale of Two Sisters” (2003) and “My Little Bride” (2004).

As an adult, Moon won the grand prize at the 2008 SBS Drama Awards for her performance in “Painter of the Wind” (2008) and later appeared in dramas including “Cinderella’s Sister” (2010), “Cheongdam-dong Alice” (2012-13) and “Catch the Ghost” (2019).

Most recently, she took on a new challenge in the second season of the Netflix series “Hellbound” (2021-24) and has also expanded her career to the stage.

Jeong Pyeong, born in 1980, debuted in 2007 and has primarily appeared in musicals, such as “Radio Star,” “Aida,” “Laundry,” “Agatha” and “A Million Roses” (translated).

He worked with Moon as part of Bachi, a group for creatives led by Moon. He also played the lead role in the short film “The Stage” (2022), written and directed by Moon.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]