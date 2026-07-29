Actors Moon Geun-young, Jeong Pyeong announce marriage

Read more
-
ADOR reported to police over alleged leak of Hanni's visa information
A cultural critic filed a police complaint alleging ADOR unlawfully shared NewJeans member Hanni’s visa details with media during a contract dispute.
-
JYP reveals all seven members of new girl group Ourbirthday
The agency completed the lineup reveal for its first new girl group in nearly four years, introducing aspiring stars from recent TV audition shows.
-
Lee Chang-dong's latest Netflix film 'Possible Love' to hit theaters before platform release
The Korean auteur is returning after eight years with a picture that is set to compete at the Venice International Film Festival.
-
Actor Park Jeong-min cast to lead upcoming Disney+ series ‘A Man's Man’
The series, about a successful salaryman who goes back in time to rebuild his life, is set to premiere next year.