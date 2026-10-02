Actors from ‘The Assassin(s)’ to skip BIFF events as controversy swirls around film

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From speaking Korean to stories from the 'Digger' set: 7 moments from Tom Cruise's Seoul press conference
The Hollywood star shares stories from the making of “Digger” and his love for Korea during his record-breaking 13th visit to the country.
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Conservative group to stage protests outside actor’s home over alleged ‘The Assassin(s)’ inaccuracies
The group’s leader called for Yoo Hae-jin to appear in right-wing films as well to establish “political balance.”
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Big Bang, Blackpink and SHINee forests take root in Seoul
Forests named after Big Bang, AKMU, Blackpink, SHINee and NCT are expanding through fan-funded donations on Melon.
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Ex-Big Bang member T.O.P. and actor Nana confirm relationship
The former Big Bang member and actor Nana say they began dating after meeting during the filming of T.O.P.'s “Studio54” music video.